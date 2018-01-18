Denny's giving away free breakfast through January

MIAMI - If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then a free breakfast is the most enjoyable one.

Denny's is making January a special month for guests, as the restaurant will be giving away free "Grand Slam" breakfasts all month long.

Enjoy free pancakes, eggs, toast, bacon and sausage, all by just placing an online or mobile order on Denny's new app. Look for the app in iTunes or the Google Play store.

The next time you order from the app, you'll receive your free breakfast.

