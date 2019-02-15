Payless ShoeSource to close all US stores, report says

MIAMI - Payless ShoeSource is planning on closing all of its U.S. stores, nearly 2,300 locations, in the next few weeks, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the shoe chain will file for bankruptcy for a second time by the end of the month, and begin running going-out-of-business sales next week.

There are over 50 Payless locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Payless, which first opened in 1956, originally filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and has struggled to find a buyer.

