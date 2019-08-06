Perkins restaurants files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MIAMI - A popular restaurant among tourists and travelers in Florida and nationwide has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

With 35 locations in Florida, Perkins has become a much-welcomed spot for those looking for a quick meal while on the road. The chain was established in 1987 after beginning as a pancake house in Cincinnati.

Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC plans to sell the Perkins restaurants, according to USA Today.

The company closed 10 Perkins location Sunday. There are still 342 restaurants in 32 states and Canada.

A decline in sales "across the family-dining and casual-dining industries" in 2017 and 2018 is one of the reasons the company made the move to file for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.