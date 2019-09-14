Business

Pollo Tropical pledges to help Bahamians hurt by Dorian

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer
UK Ministry of Defence via CNN

The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Pollo Tropical joined forces with Chef José Andres. The Doral-based company announced a pledge to contribute to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas with the help of customers.

For every Pollo Tropical Original Family Meal purchased at any of the 140 company-owned restaurants, the company will be donating a dollar to the chef's World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization providing food to Dorian survivors.  

The World Central Kitchen has been serving 30,000 meals a day in Nassau, Abaco and Grand Bahama, after the destructive Category 5 storm made landfall Sept. 1 in Elbow Cay. 

On Saturday, Tropical Storm Humberto suspended the United Nations World Food Program's distribution of meals in Grand Bahama. Services resumed in Abaco. 

