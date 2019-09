Getty Images

NEW YORK - Video game retailer GameStop plans on closing up to 200 stores by the end of the year.

CNBC reports the move comes after disappointing second quarter earnings were released Tuesday.

GameStop closed 195 of its 5,700 stores last year, but will shutter even more as it struggles to compete against online retailers such as Amazon.

Shares of GameStop have fallen more than 60% this year.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.