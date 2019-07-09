TissueTech and Ironhack top Miami's recent funding news

Miami-based biotechnology company TissueTech has secured $82 million in Series C funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced June 26.

According to its Crunchbase profile, "Founded in 2001 by Amy Tseng, President and CEO, and Dr. Scheffer Tseng, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, TissueTech, Inc. is a leader in regenerative amniotic tissue-based products for use in the ophthalmology, optometry, musculoskeletal and wound-care markets. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has supported TissueTech's research with more than 25 continuous years of research grants. Since inception, 150,000 human implants have been conducted using the company's patented CryoTek process and 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications have been produced supporting the technology platform."

The 18-year-old company has raised four previous funding rounds, including a $15 million round in 2015.

Over the past year, seven Miami-based biotechnology companies have secured venture funding, totaling $91 million in new investment to the local industry.

In other local funding news, education and web-development company Ironhack announced a $4 million Series B funding round on July 1, led by JME Venture Capital.

According to Crunchbase, "Ironhack is a global school offering full-time and part-time courses in Web Development and UX/UI design. Ironhack was ranked as the #2 student-rated coding and design bootcamp in the world by national rating site Switch Up. Since 2013, with campuses in Miami, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Mexico City & Berlin, Ironhack has graduated over 2,000-plus students who are building their careers at global companies like Google, Visa, and Twitter."

The company also raised a $3 million Series A round in 2017.

