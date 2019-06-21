Toys R Us to reopen later this year, report says

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

MIAMI - Good news for those Toys R Us kids who never stopped believing their beloved had toy store disappeared forever.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of video games and action figures, Toys R Us is set to return to the U.S. later this year.

Bloomberg reports the company will reopen about a half-dozen stores before the start of the holiday season, along with an online site.

The new Toys R Us locations will be about 10,000 square feet, nearly a third of the size of the old stores that existed throughout the country before they shut down last year.

New locations will reportedly include play areas and different experiences for kids.

The reincarnated Toys R Us project is being led by former company executive Richard Barry who is now the CEO of Tru Kids Inc.

