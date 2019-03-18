Walmart ending popular Savings Catcher 'price match' program

MIAMI - Starting soon, you may not always get the lowest price possible at Walmart.

The company has announced it will end its Savings Catcher "price match" program on May 14, meaning it will no longer match prices from its competitors.

Walmart will also stop reimbursing customers with a Savings Catcher eGift Card.

Company management says the move is being made so as to provide customers with everyday low prices upfront.

Walmart released a statement explaining why the Savings Catcher program is being discontinued.

"Here at Walmart, we've always been committed to providing you with low prices every day, so you and your family can save money and live better. Savings Catcher, which compares nationally advertised prices through submitted receipts, was designed to catch occasions when a competitor's price on a particular item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart.

What we've learned through Savings Catcher is that our efforts to lower prices upfront on thousands of items across our stores is working. Walmart's prices win most often when you submit your receipts, which tells us that the program's intent has been met.

That's why we have decided to discontinue the Savings Catcher receipt submission, effective May 14, 2019. After May 14, you will no longer be able to submit your Walmart Pay eReceipts to Savings Catcher. But don't worry, the money you have on your Savings Catcher eGift Card will remain yours to spend until you're ready to use it.

We want to thank you for your loyalty and your participation in the program. We'll continue to work hard to offer you features and services that deliver on our promise to save you time and money—whether you're shopping in our stores or online at Walmart.com."

