As of Sept.16, 2021

Job Listing: Videographer/Editor

Description:

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, is seeking a flexible multi-talented Videographer/Editor to work with a team of talented, creative staffers. Candidate must possess creative and technical skills in shooting video, editing long and short format video programming, lighting and shot blocking. The position requires a creatively strong, self-motivated individual, a person who can tell a story well with audio and video.

Position requirements:

· Applicable college degree preferred

· 2-3 years experience in television production.

· Strong technical and organizational skills a must.

· High-level experience with Adobe Creative Suite and compositing and editing programs.

· 1-2 years Avid or non-linear editing experience.

· Proficient with camera, audio and lighting equipment.

· Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

Ad

· Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

· Extensive knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plug-in to make pretty pictures )

· Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination . A valid driver’s license is required.

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for Photographer II Position:

URL: https://us60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7563

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Contact: Send resume to: Bill McCord, bmccord@wplg.com

No phone calls, please.