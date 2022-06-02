As of June 1, 2022

Job Title: Videographer/Editor

Description:

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, is seeking a flexible multi-talented Videographer/Editor to work with a team of talented, creative staffers. Candidate must possess creative and technical skills in shooting video, editing long and short format video programming, lighting and shot blocking. The position requires a creatively-strong, self-motivated individual, a person who can tell a story well with audio and video.

Position requirements:

· Applicable college degree preferred

· 2-3 years experience in television production.

· Strong technical and organizational skills a must.

· High-level experience with Adobe Creative Suite and compositing and editing programs.

· 1-2 years Premiere Pro or non-linear editing experience.

· Proficient with camera, audio and lighting equipment.

· Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

· Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

· Extensive knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plug-in to make pretty pictures )

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check employment/education verifications, reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Please follow link below to apply for Editor1 Position:

URL: https://us62e2.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7703

Contact:

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Bill McCord, No phone calls please. bmccord@wplg.com