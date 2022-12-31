79º

Several flights delayed, crowds of passengers left waiting over IT outage at FLL

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An IT outage created major headaches for travelers in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeting reports of an IT outage impacting security screening & other airport systems in Terminal 1.

Long lines of passengers stretched across the terminal as they waiting to get through TSA. Local 10 spoke to a traveler who said she waited several hours so she could board her flight.

“My flight was at 5:10,” said Neemina Kabre. “Now, it’s 5:25. I don’t know when it’s finally going to take off.”

The airport said it was working to get its IT issue fixed to ensure all travelers get to their destinations.

The latest update tweeted by FLL reads: “All impacted areas in Terminal 1 have resumed normal operations. Our TSA partner is working steadfastly to process the volume of travelers waiting in line. We appreciate your patience on this busy #holiday weekend. Our apologies for this inconvenience.”

