5 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From live jazz music to a Census 2020 workshop to an Argentinian band in concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Wednesday Live Sessions featuring Gabriel Godoy Trio

From the event description:

Join some of Miami's top Latin, funk and jazz artists at The Citadel every Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

QNA: 'Can We Count on You?'

From the event description:

Join us this Thursday for an interactive workshop on the 2020 Census. Facilitated by Francesca Menes, a community strategist and legislative consultant, this events offers insights into how census data affects the black community.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Roots Collective Black House, 5505 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

In Bloom: Dialogues

From the event description:

Join author Reyna Noriega and co-speaker Raquel Genae for an inspiring conversation over lite bites and drinks. This event offers an opportunity to dive deeper into the lessons that inspired the poems.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Bonnier Gallery Inc., 3408 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vice Album Release

From the event description:

Calling all artists and industry professionals! Catch the release party for ill-logicz' debut album, make new connections and check out business vendors. Beats provided by DJs Peewee & Tanner.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.-Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: The Light Box, 402 N.W. 26th St.

Admission: $7.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs Tribute by Dr Calavera

From the event description:

Score tickets while you can to this live show featuring Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. Hailing from Argentina, this group's sound is a mix of rock, jazz, funk, reggae and big band.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 4 a.m.

Where: Whiskey Joe's - Miami, 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.