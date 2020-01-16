Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Miami

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a game night to a DJ performance.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Hair Style Inspiration

From the event description:

CEO Estella Collymore of Just Curly Cute and her daughter will be giving styling demonstrations and handing out product samples.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Kinks Natural Hair Boutique, 6341 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family & Friends Game Night

From the event description:

Come out for a free night of fun, featuring laser tag, bumper cars, arcade games and more. Also, take time out to learn about our teen Peace Ambassador Leadership Summit (PALS).

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: FunDimension, 2129 N.W. First Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Performance by Scram Jones

From the event description:

He has produced music for the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Mariah Carey, Jae Millz and more. This Saturday, the DJ and producer brings a New York state of mind to Racket.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 a.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.