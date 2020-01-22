Here's what to do in Miami this week
From three-day Carnival cruise to Shakira tribute show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Friday, Jan. 24, 4 p.m.- Monday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. From the event description: When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-10 p.m. From the event description: When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-9:30 p.m. From the event description: When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 3 a.m. This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Cheers to New Beginnings
Toast to new beginnings on this three-day Carnival cruise, which includes one day in the Bahamas. Accommodations range from $545 for one person to $1,220 for a group of four.
Where: Miami
Admission: $50 (Initial Deposit)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Vocal Prowess' Concert: A Night of Sung Stories
Curated by the Harvard Lowkeys, Harvard College's premiere co-ed a cappella singing group, this concert will showcase five local vocalists and singer-songwriters.
Where: YoungArts Campus - Jewel Box, 2100 Biscayne Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wine Down and Write Your Vision
Let your words guide your new decade. If you're a creative, join us for light bites, short writes and a glass of wine wine. Sharing your work is optional.
Where: Gibson Plaza, 3629 Grand Ave.
Admission: $25 (Wine Down and Write for One); $35 (Wine Down and Write for Two)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Shakira Tribute Show
If you're a Shakira fan, don't miss this show. This Friday, Malen Tendidos pays tribute to the unforgettable dancing and exciting energy of the one and only Shakira.
Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace
Admission: Free (Until 10:30 p.m.); $20 (Premium Access - Includes); $50 (Reserved Seating and Table)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
From three-day Carnival cruise to Shakira tribute show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the event description:
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 4 p.m.- Monday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m.
From the event description:
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-10 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-9:30 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 3 a.m.
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2020 Hoodline