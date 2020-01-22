Here's what to do in Miami this week

From three-day Carnival cruise to Shakira tribute show, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Cheers to New Beginnings

Toast to new beginnings on this three-day Carnival cruise, which includes one day in the Bahamas. Accommodations range from $545 for one person to $1,220 for a group of four.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 4 p.m.- Monday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m.

Where: Miami

Admission: $50 (Initial Deposit)

'Vocal Prowess' Concert: A Night of Sung Stories

Curated by the Harvard Lowkeys, Harvard College's premiere co-ed a cappella singing group, this concert will showcase five local vocalists and singer-songwriters.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: YoungArts Campus - Jewel Box, 2100 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: $10

Wine Down and Write Your Vision

Let your words guide your new decade. If you're a creative, join us for light bites, short writes and a glass of wine wine. Sharing your work is optional.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Gibson Plaza, 3629 Grand Ave.

Admission: $25 (Wine Down and Write for One); $35 (Wine Down and Write for Two)

Shakira Tribute Show

If you're a Shakira fan, don't miss this show. This Friday, Malen Tendidos pays tribute to the unforgettable dancing and exciting energy of the one and only Shakira.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 3 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (Until 10:30 p.m.); $20 (Premium Access - Includes); $50 (Reserved Seating and Table)

