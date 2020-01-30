5 ways to enjoy your week in Miami
From a music fest celebrating electric cars to a Super Bowl party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
MINI Presents: The Electric Stage
If you're a fan of electric cars and live music, this event is for you. We're celebrating the launch of the all-electric Mini Cooper SE. Enjoy complimentary tacos at this three-day event featuring at least 10 different music performances.
Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.
Admission: Free
Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman's Celebrity Basketball Dance-Off Party
Party like a legend. Gather your friends and join Dennis Rodman and other celebrities for this basketball dance off. The event features magicians and other live acts.
Where: Miami Supercar Rooms, 2022 N.W. First Court
Admission: $25 (General Admission)
Super Bowl Saturday: Trap vs Reggae Day Party
Let loose with other professionals at at the biggest Super Bowl event in Miami. Join us on Brick's rooftop for the best reggae and trap tunes.
Where: Brick, 187 N.W. 28th St.
Admission: Free (Until 4 p.m.); $25 (Early Bird General Admission); $40 (VIP Express entry)
Vibras Y Flow
We're showcasing Miami's top urban Latin artists. Come vibe with us and experience great performances from performers including YoSoyFragmento, Melanie Martin, Guy Ferz and more.
Where: Up 2 Something Studios, 2020 N.W. Miami Court
Admission: Free
