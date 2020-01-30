5 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

From a music fest celebrating electric cars to a Super Bowl party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

MINI Presents: The Electric Stage

From the event description:

If you're a fan of electric cars and live music, this event is for you. We're celebrating the launch of the all-electric Mini Cooper SE. Enjoy complimentary tacos at this three-day event featuring at least 10 different music performances.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman's Celebrity Basketball Dance-Off Party

From the event description:

Party like a legend. Gather your friends and join Dennis Rodman and other celebrities for this basketball dance off. The event features magicians and other live acts.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 a.m.

Where: Miami Supercar Rooms, 2022 N.W. First Court

Admission: $25 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Super Bowl Saturday: Trap vs Reggae Day Party

From the event description:

Let loose with other professionals at at the biggest Super Bowl event in Miami. Join us on Brick's rooftop for the best reggae and trap tunes.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Brick, 187 N.W. 28th St.

Admission: Free (Until 4 p.m.); $25 (Early Bird General Admission); $40 (VIP Express entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vibras Y Flow

From the event description:

We're showcasing Miami's top urban Latin artists. Come vibe with us and experience great performances from performers including YoSoyFragmento, Melanie Martin, Guy Ferz and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 2 12 a.m.

Where: Up 2 Something Studios, 2020 N.W. Miami Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

