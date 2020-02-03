Miami industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

Miami's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 136 new jobs over the past week and 464 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 148 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Masc Medical, Anders Group and Odell Medical Search.

Jobs posted by Masc Medical in the past month in Miami included physicians, technicians and psychiatrists. Anders Group was hiring registered nurses and respiratory therapists, while Odell Medical Search sought registered nurses and managers.

