$40,000 furniture donation benefits homeless in South Florida

MIAMI – From homelessness to a home full of furniture, the women and families of the Lotus House Shelter received a significant gift from Brazilian furnishings house Artefacto.

The Miami-based company delivered high-end furnishings, from sofas to tables and chairs, to the nonprofit for women to feel empowered in their new, independent lives. It was a gift worth $40,000.

The idea originated in the hearts of twin brothers, Pietro and Bruno Bacchi, who are the grandsons of the founder of Artefacto. For their 23rd birthdays, they wanted to give back to the community and make a big impact. They decided Lotus House Shelter was the perfect recipient.

“This year, we wanted to offer our time and resources to those in need,” Pietro Bacchi said. “Growing up in Miami, it’s always been extremely important to us to help foster the next generation of youth, and once we heard about Lotus House and the women in the program, we immediately knew we wanted to get involved.”

Lotus House Shelter provides solutions to ending child and family homelessness, especially among single women in South Florida.

Members who complete the program are placed in affordable housing to recover from homelessness.

“More than shelter and meals, we offer trauma-informed holistic approaches to healing,” said Beatrice Gonzalez, Community Outreach Director for Lotus House Shelter. “That includes everything from a daycare embedded in our village, to education and workforce development services and more. Artefacto’s donation will help us furnish the homes of our families once they leave the shelter, eliminating that financial burden of having to purchase all these items.”

Lotus House Shelter is located in the Overtown neighborhood. For more information, visit https://lotushouse.org/.