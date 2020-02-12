Run, walk to end human trafficking

MIAMI – It’s running or walking for life. The third annual Glory House of Miami 5K will raise funds to benefit survivors of human trafficking to help them build a new home and new life.

The walk takes place Saturday, Mar. 7.

It will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Deering Estate at 16701 SW 72nd Avenue in Miami.

Since 2011, Glory House of Miami has been devoted to healing and restoring the lives of those who have suffered the abuse and exploitation of human trafficking.

It is a Christ-centered nonprofit that also operates a residential program and drop-in community center where victims can receive wrap around services, life skills and be welcomed into a safe and loving environment.

For more information about Glory House or to register for the walk, visit https://www.athlinks.com/event/3rd-annual-glory-house-of-miami-5k-207287.