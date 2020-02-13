Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From The Sinatra Show to a puppy brunch, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

The Sinatra Show

Kick off the evening with The Sinatra Show presented by Kohannes music. Stick around for a live band performance from Leslie Cartaya and a DJ set by Kenyi Succar.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 15, 3 a.m.

Where: Ball & Chain, 1513 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Valentine's Day Dinner

Take your main squeeze out for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. Feast on red wine braised short ribs, buttermilk fried honey chicken and red velvet cornbread with honey cinnamon whipped butter. Ages 21 and over only.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Honey Uninhibited, 1777 S.W. Third Ave.

Admission: Free

Agape: Valentine's Day Medicine, Music & Cacao for Self & Universal Love

Treat yourself to some Valentine's Day medicine at this event featuring singing, dancing and guided meditation. Healing music provided by Giselle World, Jesus Hidalgo and Chris Orange.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Palapa Miami, 184 N.E. 50th Terrace

Admission: $44

MDD Deco Swing Ball

South Florida's most fabulous Gatsby party is back! Come dressed in your best vintage attire and brush up on your swing moves with pros Yuval Hod and Gypsy Juls. Sip on Mayhaw cocktails and enjoy live jazz by 5 Swing String.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 15, 12 a.m.

Where: Miami Design District Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., 2nd and 3rd Floors

Admission: $20

Puppy Love Puppy Brunch with Remix the Dog

Bring your beloved pooch to Phuc Yea this Saturday. We're hosting a special Valentine's Day brunch and a day of doggy play with Remix the Dog. Experience dog yoga, cocktails, raffles and access to an outdoor dog park.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: $45

