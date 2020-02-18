Sales representatives see increasing job openings in Miami

Hiring for sales representatives in Miami is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 170 new jobs over the past week, and 694 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 188 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is Healthy Water Treatment Company. "[It] has been improving the quality of water for homeowners for over 60 years," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Jobs posted by Healthy Water Treatment Company in the past month in the area hav included sales associates and brand ambassadors.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.