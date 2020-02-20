3 local nonprofits team up to empower high schoolers

MIAMI – You can call it a trifecta of youth empowerment. Elevate Dade, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Miami and Take Stock in Children are teaming up for Elevate Leaders, a pilot youth leadership program for high school students.

The goal is to educate and empower high school juniors and seniors from under-served communities in order for them to achieve their full potential.

“Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Take Stock in Children Miami are super excited for the opportunity that Elevate Leaders is providing our students,” said Vanessa Lopez, Take Stock in Children, Student Services Coordinator. “The energy that the Elevate Dade Leadership Miami team brings is phenomenal and we are ready to see our youth be inspired and developed as future leaders in our community!”

Elevate Leaders will kick off on Feb. 22, at the Carnival Center of Excellence, located at 550 Le Jeune Road in Miami.

The program will consist of activities that will focus on communication, goal setting, collaboration and problem solving within a group setting.

Three additional workshops highlighting civic engagement, networking, the power of positive thinking and mindfulness will also be offered.

The program will conclude with a graduation celebration at Marlins Park.

For more information or to get involved, email elevatedade@gmail.com or call 305-582-7740.