Mental Health Awareness Poster Contest open to Broward County students

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County students in all grade levels can enter the Mental Health Awareness Art Poster Contest. The contest is open now through April 1.

Students are invited to create an original drawing depicting mental health. The following questions should be considered to help guide the artist:

1. What does mental health mean to you?

2. When you think about mental health, what does that look like?

3. What does mental health represent?

Winners will be chosen from three categories: Elementary, middle and high school. One grand prize winner will be the official poster for the 3rd Annual Broward Mental Health Summit on Sept. 10. Each category winner will receive a $250 prize.

The Broward Mental Health Summit, presented by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and other sponsors, brings together leading mental health providers from county, state and federal government, private practice, non-profits, and academia to discuss and examine the current issues relating to mental health in Broward County.

“At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, we know that treating mental illness properly is paramount to public safety,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “The award-winning Broward Mental Health Summit presents an amazing opportunity for key players from law enforcement, community organizations and mental health professionals to break down barriers, spark a serious dialogue and develop bold initiatives about mental health care. Thank you to the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County for its vision and leadership in organizing this important summit.”

This year’s event will include breakout sessions, allowing for more than 28 topics to be discussed in an interactive environment.

For more information about The Broward Mental Health Summit and the poster contest, including rules and requirements, visit browardmentalhealthsummit.org.