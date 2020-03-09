Industry spotlight: Transportation companies hiring big in Miami

Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 161 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Floor & Decor, AppleOne and FTL HUB. According to a recent job opening posted by FTL HUB, the company "is an asset-based logistics company: We specialize in nationwide full truck freight of both reefer [refrigerated] and dry loads."

Jobs posted by Floor & Decor in the past month in Miami included warehouse workers and supervisors, while AppleOne was hiring warehouse workers, and FTL HUB sought truck drivers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.