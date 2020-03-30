Miami jobs spotlight: Recruiting for customer service representatives going strong

Hiring for customer service representatives in Miami is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 60 new jobs over the past week and 486 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top local companies seeking customer service representatives include AppleOne, Citi Communications and Baires.

Jobs posted by Citi Communications in the past month in Miami included receptionists and marketing assistants. According to a recent job opening posted by Citi Communications, the company "specializes in developing research-driven, precision-crafted campaigns that breathe life into your brand’s story and bring purpose, focus and ROI to your brand visibility and lead-generation efforts."

AppleOne was hiring receptionists, executive assistants and administrative assistants, while Baires sought to fill customer service positions and marketing and sales liaisons.

