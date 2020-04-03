Bring the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair to your home!

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While this year’s Miami-Dade County Youth Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have put together a plan to bring the fair experience to your home.

Simply visit the fair’s website to take a “virtual ride” on the Crazy Mouse, Space Roller or Euroslide, among other attractions.

Miami-Dade County Fair virtual rides. (Miami-Dade County Fair)

The website also lists various recipes for fair food favorites, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, corn dogs and roasted corn.

Families can virtually browse student projects that are on display inside Arnold and Edwards Hall.

Fair at-home activities. (Miami-Dade County Fair)

You can also play fun games, like Bingo, which can be shared with friends and family on social media, or complete word searches and print out coloring pages.

Next year’s fair will be held from March 18 to April 11.