Miami industry spotlight: Real estate hiring going strong

Miami's real estate industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 72 new jobs over the past week and 420 new jobs in the last month, ranking fifth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The real estate sector also came in fifth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 106 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in real estate include Madison Allied LLC, BGSF - BG Multifamily and FPI Security Services. According to a recent job opening posted by FPI Security Services, "FPI Security Services has been providing services since the 1980s."

Jobs posted by Madison Allied LLC in the past month in Miami included real estate agents, while BGSF - BG Multifamily was hiring technicians and maintenance supervisors and FPI Security Services sought security officers.

