Miami jobs spotlight: Recruiting for managers going strong

Miami is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 118 new jobs over the past week and 562 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of manager also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 171 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Floor & Decor, CoberonChronos Consulting and Creative Financial Staffing (CFS). According to a recent job opening posted by Creative Financial Staffing, the company bills itself as "a leading, employee-owned staffing firm. This company has over 400 employees [and] 100+ operating companies in its portfolio and works in a variety of industries."

Jobs posted by Creative Financial Staffing in the past month in Miami included accountants, while Floor & Decor sought cashiers, sales associates and supervisors and CoberonChronos Consulting was hiring engineers.

