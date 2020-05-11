Industry spotlight: Health care establishments hiring big in Miami

Miami's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 142 new jobs over the past week and 790 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 198 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Right at Home, Palmetto Subacute Care Center and MASC Medical.

According to a recent job listing posted by Right at Home, the company writes, "Join a dynamic care team providing clinical expertise in-home. We have immediate part-time positions available. You can make a difference in your career by helping people stay in the comfort of their homes."

Jobs posted by Right at Home in the past month in Miami included certified nursing assistants, while Palmetto Subacute Care Center was hiring certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists and MASC Medical sought physicians, technicians and medical assistants.

