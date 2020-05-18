Time for a career change? Insurance experiencing strong job growth in Miami

Miami's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 34 new jobs over the past week and 720 new jobs in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 183 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in insurance include AppleOne, Luis Peters - State Farm Agent and Manny Morin - State Farm Agent.

Jobs posted by AppleOne in the past month in Miami included accountants, controllers and accounts payable specialists, while Luis Peters - State Farm Agent was hiring account representatives, bilingual customer service associates and insurance accountants and Manny Morin - State Farm Agent sought managers, customer service representatives and account representatives.

