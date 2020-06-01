Managers see growing job openings in Miami

Hiring for managers in Miami is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 84 new jobs over the past week and 224 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of manager also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 83 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Floor & Decor and Graspa Group.

Jobs posted by Floor & Decor in the past month in the area also included cashiers, sales associates and supervisors, while Graspa Group was hiring bussers, dishwashers and bartenders.

