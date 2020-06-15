Miami industry spotlight: Transportation hiring going strong

Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 66 new jobs over the past week and 234 new jobs in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 79 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Floor & Decor, TEAM Concepts Corp and AppleOne. According to a recent job opening posted by TEAM Concepts Corp, the company bills itself as "a leader in the staffing industry with 25 years of outstanding performance and integrity within our community."

Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, Floor & Decor, TEAM Concepts Corp and AppleOne were all looking for Miami-based warehouse workers.

