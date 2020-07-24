Miami City Ballet temporarily returns to original Lincoln Road location

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami City Ballet is celebrating its 35th anniversary by temporarily returning to its original location on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

The Miami City Ballet x Lincoln Road popup collaboration has already begun and will continue to run weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 10.

Due to social distancing guidelines, no more than six dancers will occupy the retail space at 744 Lincoln Road at Meridian Avenue at a given time.

Pre-marked social distancing circles have been placed on the ground outside so that viewers can safely watch the dancers rehearsing.

Ballet-inspired music will also stream outdoors during each practice to enhance the experience for spectators.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our community with the beauty of ballet while showcasing the strength and resilience of the human spirit through our remarkable artform at a time when it is most needed. We hope to give people a moment of joy and an opportunity to embrace the healing power of the arts,” Miami City Ballet Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez said in a statement.

The iconic Lincoln Road District is no stranger to the arts and is home to the New World Symphony, the Colony Theatre, Fillmore Miami Beach and nearly a dozen art galleries.

“Arts, culture, shopping, café dining and entertainment are in Lincoln Road’s DNA,” said Michael Comras, CEO of the Comras Company. “By transforming a retail venue into a temporary residence for the Miami City Ballet to practice before the public, we are epitomizing Lincoln Road’s imaginative spirit. The way consumers are now shopping for goods continues to evolve and we must adapt and elevate our offerings. Merging arts and culture into the retail experience, we define why visitors and locals continue to come back to the ‘Road,’ setting the bar even higher as Miami’s premier lifestyle destination.”

The Miami City Ballet currently has a roster of 53 dancers and a repertoire of more than 130.

The ballet company performs for nearly 125,000 patrons annually during its home season and also tours to major cities throughout the world.