Salvation Army of Broward goes virtual to ‘krush’ poverty, homelessness

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Broward County’s third annual Kettle Krush 5K has been revamped as a virtual event and will take place Sept. 19-26. The event is named after The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect funds for families in need.

This year’s virtual 5K encourages participants to run, walk or even roll at their own pace in a collective effort to “krush” poverty and homelessness in Broward County. The event will feature a live leader board link updated every two minutes with real-time tabulation of overall gender and age group categories. Awards will be given to runners within the top 3 categories and age groups.

During the virtual race time window, The Salvation Army of Broward encourages participants to email selfies, photos or short videos of their personal race with the hashtag #BrowardKettleKrush2020 for consideration to be posted on the organization’s social media sites. Participants can also display their chosen racecourse by uploading maps from several fitness app trackers, including Strava and Garmin. The course maps will be publicly viewable.

“In this spirit of safety and compassion, we are embracing a new virtual race format which will allow for flexibility and greater participation from our region and beyond,” said Major Stephen Long, area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County. “Now, more than ever, The Salvation Army of Broward County is on the frontlines continuing the ‘Fight for Good’ to reach underserved Broward residents and those newly affected by COVID-19.”

Every year, The Salvation Army serves more than 15,000 Broward County residents, and more than 70% of its funding comes directly from South Florida residents, groups and businesses. In the nine decades serving Broward County, the nonprofit has offered a number of vital programs. Today, these programs include its Economic Stability Program, the Open Door Project emergency shelter, a food pantry, transitional family housing, New Beginnings for pregnant, homeless women and disaster services.

Registration fees for the third annual Kettle Krush Virtual 5K are $10 for kids (ages 2-8), $20 per young participant (18 and under) and $25 for registrants 19 and over. Team registration is $20 per person for teams of three or more. The first 100 participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

For more information and to register, click here or contact Robert Beasley at (954) 712-2480 or Robert.beasley@uss.salvationarmy.org.