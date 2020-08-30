Vote for the winners of this year’s LIFE Awards

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Meet your 2020 My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards finalists.

After five weeks of nominations and an intense selection process, 12 adults were chosen, including finalists for the LIFEchanger Award and for the LIFEtime Award. The youth winners will be announced during the awards ceremony.

It’s now up to you to vote for your favorite finalist from now until Sept. 13. The finalist with the most votes in each category wins. The finalists are featured in the category for which they were nominated. The categories are:

Leadership - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional character personally, professionally and academically, made sustained contributions to his/her profession or school, mentored the next generation of leaders and volunteered significant time serving vulnerable members of his/her community.

Inspiration - This award recognizes an individual who has defied the odds or transformed a tragedy into triumph. This individual has demonstrated grace in the face of adversity, overcome hardships, achieved academic or professional excellence and established programs, school clubs and/or initiatives to help propel others to success.

Family - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated unconditional love, been a consistent and comforting presence to loved ones in and outside the home, exemplified good character, sound decision making and a solid work ethic, and actively fostered the academic, personal and professional advancement of family members.

Education - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a record of academic excellence, creativity in project innovation and leadership, an ability to inspire others to reach their academic potential and effectively mentor or tutor students.

LIFEchanger Award - This award recognizes a hometown hero who entered a person’s life at a pivotal point and made a significant impact.

LIFEtime Award - This award recognizes a community member who’s dedicated his or her life to the betterment of others.

Both adult and youth winners will be announced in a special awards ceremony set to air this October on Local 10.

VOTE BELOW: