World-famous jazz musicians to perform at empty Banyan Bowl amphitheater

PINECREST GARDENS, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is changing arts season in Pinecrest Gardens, which is set to host the eight-concert jazz series JazzAid Live.

World-renowned musicians will perform at an empty Banyan Bowl amphitheater, including Jon Secada, Arturo Sandoval, Kurt Elling, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Grace Kelly, Joey Alexander and Manhattan Transfer.

The first concert, which will be performed by Secada, will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

Each concert will be livestreamed and available on pay-per-view.

Ticket sales benefit the COVID-19 food relief efforts of chef Jose Andres' nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen.

Individual concert tickets are $15 and season tickets are $100.

“We are determined to keep the music alive this season by using technology to broadcast our stellar lineup of world-famous jazz musicians directly into the homes of everyone across the globe,” said Pinecrest Gardens Executive Director Alana Perez. “By fundraising for World Central Kitchen, we are able to serve a dual purpose, which is to also provide food relief for those communities and individuals that have been impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage music lovers of all ages to buy a single show or purchase the series and share these wonderful concerts with friends and family in the safety and comfort of their own homes.”

The popular jazz series is now in its 11th year.

Click here for more information about JazzAid Live, or to purchase tickets.