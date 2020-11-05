Enjoy a meal, give kids the gift of a smile

It’s an example of good business. PDQ restaurants are partnering with the world’s largest cleft organization, Smile Train, to support and raise awareness for children with cleft conditions.

Every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft, or a fissure in the lip or palate. Many children with clefts have severe difficulties eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. Smile Train supports free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care in more than 90 countries.

Beginning Nov. 8 and through Dec.1, guests who visit any of PDQ’s 11 South Florida locations will have the opportunity to support Smile Train at check-out by rounding up their payment to the nearest dollar amount or making a donation. All funds will be donated directly to Smile Train.

“PDQ’s dedication to putting people first aligns well with Smile Train and our vision to provide optimal cleft treatment and care for our patients,” said Melanie Buhrmaster, Smile Train’s Vice President of Development. “We look forward to the launch of this project and thank PDQ and its customers for helping us give children around the world the gift of a smile.”

As part of the campaign, there will be a socially-distanced, grand opening launch at PDQ’s newest South Florida location in Coral Reef, 2770 SW 152nd Street. There will be drive-thru entertainment from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., a special performance from award-winning Latin musician Cristian Cuevas, and all guests who visit the Coral Reef location until 9 p.m. that day will receive a scratch-off card for a free menu item on their next visit.

The participating PDQ locations are Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Miami: Coral Reef, Miami: Fountain Square, Oakland Park, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Wellington and West Palm Beach. All locations are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

To learn more about Smile Train, visit smiletrain.org.