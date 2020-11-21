Local 10 viewers generously come through for Day of Giving

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – At midnight on Friday, the week’s long Day of Giving officially came to an end.

Seven local non-profits received the first of many gifts to come. One-by-one as we delivered their gifts, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for so much generosity.

On behalf of everyone at Local 10, we say “thank you.” We have tallied the amounts donated up to this point, and we’re happy to report that because of your gifts, the organizations will be able to provide more than 10,000 meals to our neighbors in need.

The seven non-profits that received your donations included: Miami Rescue Mission, Manna Share-A-Meal, Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Harvest Drive, Star of the Sea Foundation and Make A Wish Veterans.

This was the best Day of Giving yet!

