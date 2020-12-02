Big Bus Toy Express rolling through South Florida for 7th straight year

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In spite of a global pandemic, Local 10 is committed to maintaining its community initiatives, and the annual Big Bus Toy Express is no exception. We are very happy to announce the Big Bus Toy Express is back for the seventh consecutive year.

This year, while following CDC guidelines and maintaining social distancing, Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

On Dec. 11, Local 10′s Eric Yutzy and Kristi Krueger will hop on the Big Bus and stop at several locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. You can donate your gifts in person or make a secure monetary donation online. Simply CLICK HERE and earmark your donation for “Big Bus.”

Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express is the largest contributor of toys for the Toys for Tots program. Since 2014, some 85,000 new toys have been collected and distributed to children in need in South Florida.

Following is our Big Bus Toy Express Schedule for Dec. 11:

Miami-Dade

6AM-7AM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION- KENDALL

10510 SW 88TH STREET, SUITE 20, MIAMI, FL 33176

7:30AM-8:30AM: WALGREENS - DORAL

STORE #3211 9675 NW 41ST STREET DORAL, FL 33178

9:00AM-10:00AM: ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER – DOWNTOWN MIAMI

1300 BISCAYNE BLVD., MIAMI, FL 33132

10:30AM-11:30AM: WALGREENS – AVENTURA

STORE#4955, 18665 BISCAYNE BLVD., AVENTURA, FL 33180

Broward

NOON-1PM: VERA CADILLAC BUICK GMC – PEMBROKE PINES

300 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33025

1:30PM-2:30PM: WALGREENS – PEMBROKE PINES

STORE #4324 15911 PINES BOULEVARD PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027

3PM-4PM: WALGREENS – DAVIE

STORE #4003 3015 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, DAVIE, FL 33328

4:30PM-5:30PM: COMMUNITY CARE PLAN – SUNRISE

SAWGRASS TECHNOLOGY PARK, 1643 HARRISON PARKWAY H-200, SUNRISE, FL 33323

6PM-7PM: TROPICAL FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION - CORAL SPRINGS

8947 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD., CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33071