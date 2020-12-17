5 seniors receive help to make grandchildren’s Christmas wishes come true

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Five lucky grandparents got the chance Thursday to shop around Santa’s workshop at the Pantry of Broward.

“Our goal here today is to offset the cost of Christmas, not only just (for) a year like what we had now, but any year that we can help,” Pantry of Broward CEO Maureen Luna said.

Luna said the need out there is significant, especially for an organization that serves seniors on fixed incomes -- some of who are raising grandkids.

Paula Scott is one of the clients and was proud to show Local 10 News a picture of her five grandkids.

With Santa on our side, Scott picked out toys for her little ones, not realizing when she was done that there was even more.

In the gift wrapping room, there was a surprise from a secret Santa.

Shekar Reddy heads the Gummakonda Foundation, which typically pays for Christmas layaway plans.

But things changed a bit this year due to the pandemic.

“Me and my volunteers went shopping and bought all the Christmas items,” Reddy said.

Reddy took the grandparents’ wish lists and made those wishes come true.

“We are very blessed and we want to share our fortunes with the less fortunate,” Reddy said.

For Scott and her grandkids, this is truly a blessing.

“It means a lot to me because I couldn’t do it on my own,” Scott said. “I have five grandkids I’m raising by myself and with the help of the food pantry and Mr. Shekar, I appreciate it so much. We are grateful, trust me. My grandkids are too.”