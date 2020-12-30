South Florida auto group makes season bright for kids

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – For more than 40 years, the Craig Zinn Automotive Group has supported countless charities in South Florida. In spite of a global pandemic, this year the automotive group went above and beyond to bring joy to hundreds of deserving kids through a holiday toy and gift card event at all five of its dealerships.

One such dealership, Subaru of Pembroke Pines, is currently underway with Subaru’s annual Share the Love event. During the event, the dealership will donate $250 for each vehicle leased or sold to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Share the Love event runs through Jan. 4, 2021.

“Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, they have already donated more than $313,418 to support the hospital’s expansion,” said the director of development of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to the abundance of toys and gifts they donated this holiday season, patients and families woke up Christmas morning with gifts at their bedside.”

“Our hometown charity partners serve a vital role in our communities,” said Craig Zinn, founder and CEO of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group. “We understand the great challenges they continue to face and they need our support now more than ever.”

To learn more about the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, visit https://www.jdch.com/about/foundation. To learn more about the Craig Zinn Automotive Group, visit czgroup.com.