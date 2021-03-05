Restaurant chain donates $15,000 to help kids smile

People Dedicated to Quality, better known as PDQ, held a month-long campaign in late 2020 to raise funds for Smile Train, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free cleft surgery and care to children globally.

According to Smile Train, every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft lip or palate. The condition can cause difficulties eating, breathing, speaking and even hearing. PDQ wanted to join the effort to help children have the reconstructive surgery they need. At 11 of its South Florida locations, from West Palm Beach to Coral Reef, the restaurant chain invited customers to donate toward the cause at check-out by rounding up their payment to the nearest dollar amount or making a donation. Last week, PDQ presented Smile Train with a check for $15,000.

“As we look to build programs with sponsors, it is important that we work with organizations who share the same commitment and values,” said Melanie Buhrmaster, Smile Train’s Vice President of Development. “PDQ’s dedication to putting people first aligns well with Smile Train and our vision to provide optimal cleft treatment and care for our patients. We thank PDQ and its customers for helping us give children around the world the gift of a smile.”

“Our South Florida teams of People Dedicated to Quality are so proud to partner with Smile Train to raise awareness and much-needed funds for this important cause,” said Frank Rappa, PDQ Chief Marketing Officer. “I’ve personally had the opportunity to visit their local programs in Haiti and see firsthand some of the life-changing work they do for children with clefts.”

In two decades, Smile Train has transformed the lives of more than 1.5 million children worldwide. To learn more, visit smiletrain.org.