Service call: Nonprofit honors Miami Gardens police, healthcare workers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Embrace Girls Foundation, a nonprofit which provides educational and life-skills support to young ladies at Miami-Dade Public Schools, marked the end of Women’s History Month paying tribute to hometown heroes.

The organization honored female staff members of the Miami Gardens Police Department and Jackson Health Systems. The women were recognized for their unwavering dedication to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police officers and healthcare workers were treated to lunch, courtesy of World Central Kitchen and Soul Town Barbeque, and received special gift bags. Embrace students at Arcola Lakes Elementary School also presented hand-written thank you cards to more than 200 staffers at the police department and hospital system.

“These people stood in harm’s way to ensure we were safe and cared for,” said Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma R. Lawrence. “Their dedication reflects one of the core values we share with our girls — service before self.”

The event took place at the Jackson Health System North Dade Health Center in Miami Gardens.