Stars of Tyler Perry’s ‘Meet the Browns’ to headline benefit concert in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It will be an intimate evening of laughter, candid conversation and gospel music. David and Tamela Mann, stars of Tyler Perry’s popular television show “Meet the Browns,” will be making a stop in South Florida on Aug. 8 for a special one-night show at the Casino at Dania Beach.

Tamela is a renowned gospel singer. She will be performing some of her top gospel music hits, including “This Place” and “God Provides,” to benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation. The nonprofit provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls at local public and private schools.

Local 10 Anchor/Reporter Alex Finnie and Cox Media’s Hot 105 FM DJ James T will co-host.

Along with inspiring music, the Manns will answer audience questions, take pictures and interact with guests in ways they never could in a traditional concert.

Legendary soul singer Jeffrey Osborne used a similar format for his sold-out concert last month. The concert took place at the same venue and also benefitted the Embrace Girls Foundation.

Embrace Girls program supporter and concert sponsor Steven Gurowitz, of Interiors by Steven G., says he’s thrilled with the community response.

“Tickets are going like hotcakes,” Gurowitz said. “It is an amazing thing to be able to help and know that the money is going to help these children, who so rightfully deserve a fair shot in life.”

The event doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. Ticket availability and seating are limited. To purchase tickets, visit casinodaniabeach.com.

If you’d like to learn more about the Embrace Girls Foundation and/or make a donation, visit embracegirlpower.org.