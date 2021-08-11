August/September 2021 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is back! It’s your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Family Fest – AYITI: Stories and Songs from Haiti

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1:30 p.m.

As part of its Free Family Fest series, the Adrienne Arsht Center presents this in-person celebration of Haitian culture led by performer and Miami native Inez Barlatier.

Cost: Free, but tickets must be obtained prior to show.

For tickets, visit arshtcenter.org.

Ad

Now thru Aug. 31

Free haircuts for teachers and students

McDougle Technical Institute

1901 North Federal Highway #201

Pompano Beach, FL

Time: Tuesday – Friday (By appointment only)

McDougle Technical Institute is offering free haircuts for children and teachers for back-to-school. Services include shampoo, haircut and barber services. This special is available Tuesday through Friday during the month of August by appointment only.

For appointments, contact Ms. Kendra or Ms. Perez at (954) 972-0635.

August 28 and various dates, locations in September

The 2021 Children’s Trust Family Expo

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Children’s Trust Family Expo returns this year with four pop-up style events throughout Miami-Dade County. Partnering with existing community events, the Family Expo will feature exhibitors highlighting child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services and more. There will also be loads of entertainment, character appearances, animal shows, games and other surprises. All CDC guidance with respect to COVID-19 will be followed. The locations for this year’s Family Expo are:

Ad

South Miami-Dade (Cutler Bay) - August 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at Sweet Home Community Campus, 10701 SW 184th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

North Miami-Dade (Miami Gardens) - September 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at PK People Matter Pop-up, 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Central Miami-Dade (HistoryMiami Museum) - September 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at Family Fun Day at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33120

West Miami-Dade (Doral) - September 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at Jackson West Medical Center, 2801 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL 33122

Cost: Free

For more information, visit TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo

Now thru Sep. 30

Miami Spice

Restaurants throughout Miami-Dade County

Ad

Time: Lunch and dinner

Now in its 20th year, Miami Spice showcases the very best of Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s diverse cuisine and invites locals and visitors to enjoy reasonably priced fare across local favorites and hidden gems. With more than 150 participating restaurants spanning each neighborhood across Greater Miami, there are endless opportunities to explore the vibrant destination through food.

Cost: $28 (lunch), $42 (dinner)

For participating restaurants and more information, visit https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/offers/temptations/miami-spice-months?filter=dining&orderBy=Random&pageNum=2

Saturday, Aug. 14

Back-to-School Block Party

Goulds Park

11350 SW 216 Street

Miami, FL 33170

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This community event will feature local leaders and a back-to-school supplies giveaway. More than 700 bookbags will be donated and entertainment such as music, kid-friendly games and food will be provided.

Ad

Cost: Free

You must register before Aug. 13 to receive a free book bag with school supplies. Visit betrongintl.org/backtoschool for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 14

4th Annual Sandrell Rivers Day

Sandrell Rivers Theater

6103 NW 7th Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This is an event open to the South Florida community which honors the legacy of African American Miami Leader Chief Sandrell Rivers. The event will recognize LaTousha Daniels, president and CEO of the Miami Children’s Initiative, with the 2021 Chief Sandrell Rivers Humanitarian Award. There will be many participating artists, including Jesse Jones Jr., Quartet; The Harden Project; dancers Alia and Emily Ricca; spoken-word artist Quesha Willis; and rap, spoken-word artist, community activist Blaze Carter.

Cost: $10

To purchase tickets, visit tickets.ftfshows.com or call the FTF Box Office at (305) 284-8872.

Ad

Saturday, Sep. 18

World Clean-up Day 2021

On this day your organization, school, business, church or social group can volunteer to clean up our waterways. There will be several events throughout South Florida.

Cost: Free

To register and find out more, visit https://www.volunteercleanup.org/.

Saturday, Sep. 18 – Sunday, Sep. 19

10th Anniversary Brazilian Festival

1005 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Time: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Annual Brazilian Festival is perhaps the largest, most unique multicultural entertainment experience on the Southeast coast. You will experience not only the best of Brazil’s rhythm and passion, but also international acts, tasty food options, and a myriad of family-friendly music genres.

Cost: $10

To purchase tickets and find out more, visit https://www.brazilianfestival.org/

Ad

Sunday, Sep. 26

Pink Walk 2021

Miami Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27 Avenue

Miami, FL 33167

Time: 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

You and your circle of friends are invited to participate in the 5th Annual Pink Walk. This year’s event is both a live outdoor and virtual 5K Walk/Run benefiting the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, an organization that saves and changes lives while providing at-risk women with the prevention and early detection necessary to beat the odds of breast cancer and heart disease.

Cost: $25 per person

To register, visit thepinkwalk.com.