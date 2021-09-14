Publix donates 33 million pounds of food, $5.5 million to nonprofits feeding the hungry

Through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign, Publix purchased and donated more than 18 million pounds of produce and half a million gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks.

MIAMI – Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. It is also a retailer fiercely dedicated to helping feed those in need in the communities it serves.

Through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign, Publix purchased and donated more than 18 million pounds of produce and half a million gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks. The company bought these items from Southeastern farmers struggling to keep their businesses afloat after the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurant and school closures. Since April 2020, Publix has donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America and helped to meet the growing demand for food.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning to Feeding America member food banks for help, many of them for the first time,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are incredibly grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for finding new, innovative ways to help serve our neighbors and for their long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger.”

According to Feeding America, one in nine Americans face food insecurity. As part of Hunger Action Month in September, Publix is highlighting the many ways it helps feed those in need within its seven-state operating area. Along with donation of food items, the company will also contribute $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofits. In addition, Publix operates a daily food recovery program, which gathers wholesome food that can’t be sold and donates the items to food banks.

“So many of our neighbors continue to struggle with having enough food to eat, but together, we can help change that,” said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “We are proud to continue our commitment of providing hope through nourishment for our neighbors in need.”

