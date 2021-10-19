Verizon’s $165K gift helps local nonprofit create equity, social justice program

From left: Alica Brown, Urban League of Broward County; Giovanni Castro, Verizon; Beth Bailey, Verizon, Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, Urban League of Broward County; Merdochey LaFrance, Verizon; Sandra Juliachs, Bank of America/ Urban League Board of Directors; Einstein Hibbert, Verizon.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Urban League of Broward County received a generous grant of $165,500 from Verizon on Tuesday.

The money will be used to develop programming within the organization that will focus on racial equity, diversity and inclusion leadership training.

It will allow the Urban League to conduct civic engagement and advocacy, as well as start important conversations about social justice. The Urban League was selected as one of only two grant recipients in South Florida.

“We are honored to be selected as one of Verizon’s Racial Justice grantees,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO for the Urban League of Broward County. “Verizon’s investment is one of the first leadership gifts of its kind to support critical conversations about racial equity in the workplace, business and community.”

The check presentation was held at the Urban League of Broward County Community Empowerment Center in Fort Lauderdale. The grant is part of Verizon’s commitment to uplift underserved communities while strengthening local leadership to drive impactful change.

The Urban League of Broward County was founded in 1975 as an affiliate of the National Urban League. Its mission is to enable African-Americans and others in historically underserved communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. To find out more, visit ulbroward.org.