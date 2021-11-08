Day of Giving: Local 10 and our viewers help the hungry over the holidays

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Local 10 Day of Giving was created to help South Florida nonprofits serve the hungry during the holidays and beyond. For seven straight years, we have helped them collect and distribute some 73,000 pounds of food.

Last year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Local 10 transitioned the Day of Giving to the virtual space and made it convenient and safe for our viewers to make monetary donations. This year, we continue to build upon that successful track record and invite our viewers once again to give online.

In partnership with The Miami Foundation, we have established the Local 10 Fund. Through Friday, Nov. 12, you can donate to this year’s Day of Giving. All you have to do is click here or scroll to the bottom of this page for the donation form. Please indicate “Day of Giving” in the gift instructions section.

Ad

Also, this page will be updated with all of our Day of Giving stories below:

MIAMI RESCUE MISSION: