Local 10’s Day of Giving is back to help those facing food insecurity

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rain, shine, hurricane or global pandemic, nothing keeps our local hunger relief organizations from serving people in need. If anything, they’ve proven to work harder and longer when challenges arise.

The Local 10 Day of Giving was created to help these nonprofits serve the hungry during the holidays and beyond. For seven consecutive years, we have helped them collect and distribute some 73,000 pounds of food.

Last year, with wide-spread COVID-19 restrictions in place, Local 10 transitioned the Day of Giving to the virtual space and made it convenient and safe for our viewers to make monetary donations.

One hundred percent of donations benefitted seven South Florida organizations.

“We’re operating on our own funds,” said Princess Fuller of Make-A-Wish Veterans in Opa-Locka.

However, after we told her story on Local 10 and viewers responded, Make-A-Wish received monetary gifts, Publix gift cards and a brand new refrigerator and freezer.

“That’s a blessing,” Fuller added.

Meanwhile, Manna-Share-A-Meal in Davie was facing a food shortage last year for Thanksgiving.

“I literally have nothing for Thanksgiving,” said lead volunteer Louise Gigliotti. “It will be the first time in 25 years.”

But because Local 10 viewers gave, Manna was able to feed all of its client families for the holidays.

This year, we will continue to build upon that successful track record and invite our viewers once again to give online.

In partnership with The Miami Foundation, we have established the Local 10 Day Fund.

From now through Friday, Nov. 12, you can donate to this year’s Day of Giving.

During our Day of Giving, we will surprise Broward Outreach Centers, Harvest Drive, Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Make-A-Wish-Veterans, Manna-Share-A-Meal, Miami Rescue Mission and Star of the Sea Foundation with the first fruits of your gifts. At the end of the campaign, all donations will be tallied and equally distributed to the seven nonprofits, serving Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

In 2020, the total amount donated through our Day of Giving campaign was the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals.

Let’s make 2021 another banner year. Give generously. One day will go a long way. That’s the Local 10 Day of Giving promise.