South Florida charities receive generous donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Food for the Poor surprised two local organizations Wednesday, by donating $10,000 to each of them as they prepare to feed thousands of South Florida families for Thanksgiving.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some very deserving local charities received a big gift Wednesday as they get set to feed thousands of South Florida families for the holidays.

On Wednesday at Food for the Poor, Big Mama’s Team of Life charity and the Liberty Movement Ministry in West Palm Beach each received $10,000 from Food for the Poor.

Both organizations will be using the money to buy and deliver food to families in need. They say a donation like this goes a very long way.

“Because of this gift, we can be able to reach the community, and hopefully we can feed anywhere between 3,500 to 5,000 people,” said Dr. Bishop Astley Rhoden, of Liberty Movement Ministry.

“Thanksgiving is one of the most beautiful things in my life,” said Essie “Big Mama” Reed. “The holiday season I just go crazy. I can’t stop talking. My kids say, ‘Mama, you’re talking in your sleep.’ That’s because I know what God is going to do. But I didn’t have any idea that Food for the Poor was going to do what they did today to support Team of Life and that means a lot to me.”

Ad

Team of Life will be feeding families in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 23 with hot cooked food and canned goods to take home and cook for their families.

The Liberty Movement Ministry will be doing a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 20, in West Palm Beach.