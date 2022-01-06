Local nonprofit receives $200K to fund youth program

Be Strong International, a nonprofit which provides youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work and family life, received a $200,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation.

The funding will support its youth empowerment program, Project H.O.P.E (Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education).

Offered throughout the school day, Project H.O.P.E. consists of interactive activities, guided group discussions and prevention education workshops tailored for middle and high school youth to help them avoid risky behaviors. In the 2020-2021 school year, more than 5,000 public middle and high school students participated in Project H.O.P.E.

“We are so thankful to the Allstate Foundation for this generous gift,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO of Be Strong International. “This recognition not only validates the importance of our work with young people and their families, but it also provides vital financial assistance to expand this program in South Florida.”

Ad

The Allstate Foundation has offered more than $4 million in grants to upwards of 60 non-profits to support innovative youth empowerment and relationship-violence prevention programs that advance racial equity.

“In light of the pandemic and economic and social injustice crises, there has never been a better time to increase our investment in solutions that address the ever-growing needs of today’s youth,” said Laura Freveletti, Senior Program Officer of the Allstate Foundation. “We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing commitment to empowering youth with the skills to become tomorrow’s leaders and educating them on preventing relationship abuse before it starts.”

For more information on Be Strong International, visit https://bestrongintl.org.